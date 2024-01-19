NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) In a heightened atmosphere, Islamabad witnesses crucial meetings today, as the National Security Council (NSC) and the caretaker Federal cabinet convene to assess the escalating tensions between Pakistan and neighboring Iran. Chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the NSC meeting, initially scheduled for 2:45 pm, has been rescheduled to 4:30 pm.

Key military figures, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Naval Chief, Chief of the Air Staff, and other intelligence officials, are expected to attend this significant gathering. Simultaneously, the caretaker federal cabinet is set to meet at 5:30 pm to deliberate on the prevailing national security situation.

The focal point of discussions revolves around the recent military actions in the porous border region of Balochistan, shared by both nations. These actions, occurring against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, have further exacerbated regional tensions.

Iran initiated a missile and drone attack on what it labeled "terrorist" targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night. In a retaliatory move, Pakistan struck militant targets inside Iran on Thursday. The United Nations and the United States have called for restraint, while China has offered to mediate between the two nations.

Of particular note is Pakistan's targeted strike on the hideouts of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) in Iran early Thursday morning.

This response came following Iran's provocative cross-border missile strike.

Importantly, Pakistan's forces emphasized their commitment to avoiding harm to military installations or civilians during the operation named "Marg Bar Sarmachar." The operation focused on terrorist organizations operating in Balochistan while utilizing Iranian territory. Sources report that Pakistan used missiles and rockets in pinpoint strikes approximately 40 kilometers inside Iran.

Later in the day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the military's use of drones, rockets, and other weaponry in targeted strikes on terrorists involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Notable figures among the eliminated terrorists include Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham, Wazir alias Wazi, and others.

The ISPR underscored the armed forces' perpetual state of readiness to ensure the safety of Pakistan's citizens against acts of terrorism. A firm commitment was reiterated to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against any misadventure. The statement concluded with a resolute determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the unwavering support of the people.