NSC communiqu matter of shame for those terming foreign plot a lie: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the communiqu, issued after the National Security Committee meeting, had confirmed the foreign plot for regime change in the country.

He, in a tweet, said the NSC communiqu was a matter of shame for those who termed the regime change foreign plot a lie.