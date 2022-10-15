NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2022) National Security Committee has decided to revitalize the anti-terrorism system at the Federal and provincial levels.

The decision was taken during an important meeting of the National Security Committee presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the country, and vowed to ensure the security of people’s lives and property at every cost.

The meeting decided to form a federal level apex committee headed by the Prime Minister.

The committee will review the existing anti-terrorism system and identify measures to develop it on more efficient lines.

The meeting has decided to revive National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), which would work together with the Counter Terrorism Departments at the provincial level.

The meeting approved effective measures to provide fool-proof security to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The attendees of meeting appreciated the role of all law enforcement institutions, including Pakistan Army, Rangers and police for establishing law and order, and for security and defence of the country, and also paid tribute to the martyred officers and jawans for the sacred cause.

The participants saluted the families of the martyred and acknowledged that the martyred wrote great tales of bravery and courage, with their sacrifices.

They reiterated the pledge that the sacrifices of martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

The meeting declared that the nation and the state institutions are united, and have the same voice for protecting the life and property of the citizens, defence of the territorial integrity of Pakistan, rule of constitution and law, and for enforcing the writ of the state.

The NSC pledged that the whole nation is united with the clarity of mind on the above objectives, whose achievement would be ensured at every cost.

The meeting reviewed the incidents that undermined the law and order in different parts of the country, including Swat, condoled with the affected families, and prayed for the departed souls.

The leadership made it clear that the blood of every Pakistan was very precious and the law would strictly deal with every person involved in shedding the blood.

Federal ministers, services chiefs, heads of sensitive institutions and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, leader of Awami National Party Mian Iftikhar Hussain also attended the meeting.