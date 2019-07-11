NSC finalizes certification process of 19 verities of crops and fruits

The National Seed Council (NSC) of Pakistan has finalized certification process of 19 verities of different major and minor crops including cotton, olive, pulses, citrus, mango, guava, date palm, banana, pomegranate, grape, tomato and others crops for cultivation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Seed Council (NSC) of Pakistan has finalized certification process of 19 verities of different major and minor crops including cotton , olive, pulses, citrus, mango , guava, date palm, banana, pomegranate, grape, tomato and others crops for cultivation.

The certification process was finalized in the 16th meeting of National Seed Council (NSC) of Pakistan, which was held under the chairmanship of Minister for National food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, said a press release.

Federal Secretary National Food Security Dr Hashim Popalzai, members from Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP), secretaries agriculture departments of Balochistan, KPK and Punjab, representatives of Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, progressive seed growers, farmers from provinces and members international seed companies were also participated in the meeting.

Many important decisions were made in previous meetings of the NSC, such as procedure and guidelines for providing seed certification cover; standards for crop inspection of agronomic and horticultural crops, declaration of seed categories (pre-basic, basic, certified and approved) along with minimum limits of germination, purity and other parameters, minimum disease tolerance limits for major crops.

Two amendments were proposed and subsequently approved by the council in the Truth and Labeling Rules, 1991 (issued by FSC &RD), namely the introduction of "online certification", the issuance of seed certification or release order by authorized officer (s) through online system.

Second amendment approved pertaining to the quantity of imported seed for trial purposes, earlier this limit was 10 kilograms but after deliberations it was decided that the area should be specified for targeted trial instead of seed quantity; that was specified to be enough to plant at five acres of land, this measure was to minimize the prospect.

The Secretary Ministry of National Food Security, Dr Hashim Popalzai proposed the categorization of seed companies into "A", "B" and "C" on the basis of the provision of quality seed.

This, he said, will bring healthy competition on one hand and on the other hand will guarantee the provision of healthy seeds to farmers. For a company to jump from list " B" to list "A" certain standards are to be followed and companies falling in "A" category would be given different incentives for their performance in terms of inclusion in subsidy schemes and others, he added.

Addressing the meeting Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said that it was a good step by the ministry to revitalize the National Seed Council (NSC) and with cooperation from seed councils and bodies and provincial representatives we plan to strengthen the body and ensure the provision of quality seeds to increase the magnitude of production thereof.

The minister further said, "We are moving ahead in the direction of zero hunger and the provision of best seed is vital for that to be achieved", he said.