NSC Meeting Starts To Discuss Post-Indian Strikes Situation
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The crucial meeting of the National Security Committee started here Wednesday to discuss the situation that arose after India carried out multiple strikes in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing the meeting with top civil and military leadership in attendance.
The highest security body had also met on April 24, following the Indian decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.
In that meeting, Pakistan had announced to suspend trade ties with India, closure of Wagah Border crossing, downgrading of diplomatic ties and warned of holding all bilateral accords in abeyance, calling any attempt to usurp its water rights as an "act of war."
Rejecting the Indian announcement to hold the binding Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, the top security body had observed that water was a "vital national interest" of Pakistan, and a lifeline for its 240 million people which would be safeguarded at all costs.
Following the strikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said late Tuesday that Pakistan had every right to give a “befitting response” to India after it conducted missile strikes against Pakistan.
“The enemy has carried out cowardly attacks in Pakistan and we are ready to give a befitting response to this act of war imposed on us,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office.
The prime minister said the entire nation stood by the country’s armed forces with high morale and spirits.
