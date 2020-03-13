NSC meeting to be held today to discuss ways to control novel Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2020) The meeting of National Security Committee will be held today to deliberate on all steps to control spread of novel Coronavirus.

Talking to reporters, Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said screening of eight hundred thousand masses was already done at all airports of the country while 19 Coronavirus cases were detected till date.

He said the Ministry of Education would launch a public awareness campaign to adopt precautionary measures to control Coronavirus cases.

Shafqat Mahmood said there are threats of Coronavirus globally, but the panic should not be created to make lives of people paralyze and miserable.

To a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in freedom of expression and it has never imposed any kind of sanctions on media.

Shafqat Mahmood said National Accountability Bureau being an independent institution is working without any political interference and its actions against any media organization have nothing to do with the government.