NSC Reiterates Pakistan's Commitment To A Peaceful, Stable And Sovereign Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

The National Security Committee (NSC) in its 34th meeting held here Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan

The National Security Committee (NSC) in its 34th meeting held here Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan.

The NSC meeting convened to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan was attended by relevant Federal Cabinet members, all Services Chiefs, and heads of intelligence services.

The Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly the recent developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan.

The participants noted, with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis.

The importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan was also highlighted, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on Pakistan's support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan and noted that the entire world had recognized Pakistan's positive contribution.

Committee members emphasized that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

Agreeing with this view, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a coordinated policy effort.

He directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan.

