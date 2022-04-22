UrduPoint.com

NSC Statement Exposes Imran Khan's 'conspiracy Narrative': Experts

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 10:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Political experts here Friday said that the National Security Committee (NSC) statement has exposed the false narrative of the Pakistan Tahrik Insaf Chairman regarding "foreign conspiracy" behind toppling of his Government.

The NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday categorically said that there was no foreign conspiracy to topple Imran Khan-led government.

PMLN Spokesman KP and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali in a statement said that the high level meeting of NSC chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the "foreign conspiracy" narrative of ex Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Imran Khan's politics was now issue less after NSC statement.

Wali said people of Pakistan are politically matured and could not be deceived through hollow slogans of Imran Khan any more.

Sardar Hussain Babak, Awami National Party Parliamentary Leader in KP Assembly told APP that NSC statement has declared that there was no foreign conspiracy behind toppling of the Government of Imran Khan. He said it means that Imran Khan's narrative was not correct.

He said ex PM Imran Khan was violating his oath after trumpeting the diplomatic telegram at public meetings.

Following NSC statement, he said the aimless political discussion and hue and cry on alleged lettergate should be stopped now.

