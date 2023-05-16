UrduPoint.com

NSC Urges Resolving Political Differences Through Talks, Not Confrontation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 11:12 PM

The National Security Committee on Tuesday, vowing "zero tolerance" against violence and miscreancy in the country, emphasised the resolution of political differences through dialogue as per democratic values, without any confrontation

The NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also resolved to bring all the elements involved in May 9 riots and arsons to justice as desecration of security installations, public properties and national dignity would not be tolerated.

The forum called for national unity and harmony amidst the complex geo-strategic situation caused by the global political confrontation as well as the enemies' policy of instability.

Attended by Federal ministers, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, three services chiefs, heads of the security institutions and senior officers, the NSC meeting decided to observe May 9 as the "Black Day".

The participants expressed full solidarity and support to the armed forces of Pakistan and strongly condemned the attacks on security installations to serve personal or political interests.

The meeting endorsed the decision of booking and trying the miscreants, planners, instigators and facilitators as per the Constitution and relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act.

The forum made it categorically clear that no leniency to be shown towards those involved in the attacks on security installations and places under any agenda.

The participants also paid tribute to the martyrs and their family members.

The meeting instructed full implementation of the social media rules and regulations to counter the propaganda patronised by foreign elements through local facilitation and penalise the perpetrators.

