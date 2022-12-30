UrduPoint.com

NSC Vows To Respond To Terror With Full Force

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2022 | 09:03 PM

The NSC, which met in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, expressed the commitment that the fundamental interests of Pakistan's survival, security and development will be safeguarded with utmost courage, consistency and perseverance.

The NSC, which met in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, expressed the commitment that the fundamental interests of Pakistan's survival, security and development will be safeguarded with utmost courage, consistency and perseverance.

Paying rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs in the fight against terrorism, the forum expressed condolences and commiserated with their families and collectively prayed higher status in heaven for the departed souls.

The meeting expressed the resolve that militants are enemies of Pakistan. It said the entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists and those who challenge Pakistan will get a full force response.

The meeting also reviewed country's economy and law and order situation in detail.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the participants about the economic situation and challenges confronting the country as well as economic strategy and measures taken by the government in this regard.

Intelligence agencies presented a detailed briefing on the overall situation of peace and security in the country and factors behind recent wave of terrorism and steps to curb them.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar apprised the forum about Pakistan's interactions with the interim government of Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the meeting of the NSC will continue on Monday during which more decisions will be taken in light of the suggestions to be presented in the sitting.

Federal Ministers, Services Chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

