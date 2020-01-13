UrduPoint.com
NSCC Case: Why NAB Is Silent Over Violation Of Laws In Kartarpur Corridor Project: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:37 PM

PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal has raised questions about Kartarpur corridor during the hearing of Narowal Sports City Complex (NSCC) embezzlement case in Accountability Court (AC).Ahsan Iqbal arrested in NSCC embezzlement case, was presented before AC led by Judge Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal has raised questions about Kartarpur corridor during the hearing of Narowal Sports City Complex (NSCC) embezzlement case in Accountability Court (AC).Ahsan Iqbal arrested in NSCC embezzlement case, was presented before AC led by Judge Azam Khan.During the hearing he came up on rostrum and handed over his own written letter to the AC Judge.Through this letter he raised question about Kartarpur corridor.He prayed the court Kartar pur corridor was constructed at the cost of more than 17 billion.

From where its approval was obtained. The nation should be told the laws were violated in the construction of Kartarpur corridor and why NAB is silent over it. We politicians are slaughtered with blunt knife and why the others are not held accountable.On the other hand Usman Mirza, NAB prosecutor told the court feasibility study of NSCC was not got carried out.

Non execution of feasibility study of the project reflects malafide intent. Federal government had no mandate on provincial project after 18th constitutional amendment. On the previous hearing the court granted physical remand for 7 days.

Two days were spent in assembly out of these seven days. The investigation could not be completed in the remaining 5 days. We want to seek information about the job which was done by Ahsan Iqbal on the basis of Iqama.

Documents are enormous therefore, more time is needed.

How much record we could obtain during 18 days we got it. Too much record has yet to be obtained. Record is so voluminous that if it had been possible we would have got remand for 90 days.NAB requested the court to give 14 days remand.

This is not a routine murder or robbery case but it is high profile case.Barrister Zafar Ullah opposed 14 days physical remand of the accused.The defence counsel told the court that NAB prosecutor said federal government cannot work out project after 18th amendment.

Then it should be told the court that federal government is constructing two dams at present under what law. Federal government is working in Karachi on projects under what law.Ahsan Iqbal said before the judge of court NAB case is the biggest joke of Pakistan.

I did not construct any Disco or Night Club in Narowal. I built sports complex for promotion of sports. I did not build any casino for which it is must I should be awarded punishment. I completed the ruins and I delivered the promise made to the people before election.

Not only one but 10 more complex should be constructed. They have objection as to why the project was constructed in Narowal. Is Narowal located in Israel or a part of India.He said Imran Khan Niazi should be included in this case as to why he suspended its budget.Court handed over Ahsan Iqbal to NAB on physical remand for further 7 days till January 20.

