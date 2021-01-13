NSD hands over Economic Outreach & Addl Export Analysis to Commerce Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Security Division handed over the Economic Outreach and Additional Export Analysis to the Ministry of Commerce here on Wednesday.

Secretary National Security Division (NSD) Engr Aamir Hasan and Secretary Commerce Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi held a meeting for handing over the Analysis to the Ministry of Commerce, a press release said.

The meeting was a follow up of Economic Outreach Apex Committee (EOAC), which was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Pakistan on 7 January 2021.

Aamir Hasan briefed them about the progress made by NSD in collaboration with the concerned stakeholder under the Prime Minister's Economic Outreach Initiative to enhance economic security in supportive manner.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the participants for orientation about Economic Outreach Map and Analysis to further follow-up and collaborations necessary.

During the meeting, Secretary National Security Division Aamir Hasan said: "We are set on the trajectory to make the economic security vision a reality." He added that the objective of this exercise was to realize the true potential of exports and harness the additional export potential.

He went on to mention that this initiative when implemented would enhance Pakistan's exports in goods and services manifold in a period of 12-18 months.

Secretary Ministry of Commerce Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi said that tapping into more markets while removing the impediments will help Pakistan to secure strong economy.

On the occasion, a Compact Disk (CD) containing all the relevant data/information was handed over to the Secretary Commerce. Ministry of Commerce would provide an action-based plan on the information.

Secretary Ministry of Commerce appreciated the efforts of National Security Division in carrying out the exercise in a very short period of time and assured that he would take personal efforts in implementing the initiatives within the given time line.

This endeavor of mapping the export potential was aimed to identify the problems and take remedial actions so that the export potential could be maximized, while tapping into new markets become a reality.