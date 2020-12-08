(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :National Security Division (NSD) Secretary Engineer Amir Hassan Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned calligrapher Ustad Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam and paid rich tributes to his valuable services in the Islamic art of calligraphy.

In his condolence message, he said as the secretary of the National History and Literary Heritage Division, he had association with Ustad Qalam. Ustad Khurshid was the identity of calligraphy and a reliable reference of the art, he added.

"The death of scholars like him is a great loss to the country, society and art. May Allah Almighty make his efforts for Islamic calligraphy a blessing in the Hereafter. May Allah grant him high ranks in Jannah and bestow patience on his family to bear this irreparable loss. Amen," he prayed.