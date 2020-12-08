UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NSD Secy Condoles Renowned Calligrapher Ustad Khurshid's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:34 PM

NSD secy condoles renowned calligrapher Ustad Khurshid's demise

National Security Division (NSD) Secretary Engineer Amir Hassan Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned calligrapher Ustad Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam and paid rich tributes to his valuable services in the Islamic art of calligraphy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :National Security Division (NSD) Secretary Engineer Amir Hassan Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned calligrapher Ustad Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam and paid rich tributes to his valuable services in the Islamic art of calligraphy.

In his condolence message, he said as the secretary of the National History and Literary Heritage Division, he had association with Ustad Qalam. Ustad Khurshid was the identity of calligraphy and a reliable reference of the art, he added.

"The death of scholars like him is a great loss to the country, society and art. May Allah Almighty make his efforts for Islamic calligraphy a blessing in the Hereafter. May Allah grant him high ranks in Jannah and bestow patience on his family to bear this irreparable loss. Amen," he prayed.

Related Topics

May Family

Recent Stories

Rs 15 bln to be disbursed in youth in next 6 month ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuela Rejects EU's Criticism of Parliamentary ..

2 minutes ago

CDA to establish pickets at all retried land

2 minutes ago

Texas Asks US Supreme Court to Block 4 States From ..

6 minutes ago

Ethiopia government admits forces 'shot at' UN tea ..

6 minutes ago

Sale chief Steve Diamond makes shock exit for 'per ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.