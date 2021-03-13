(@FahadShabbir)

The National Security Division (NSD) is holding the first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue aimed at unveiling Pakistan's new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Security Division (NSD) is holding the first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue aimed at unveiling Pakistan's new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue, a two-day conference to be hosted from March 17-18, has been organized by the NSD in collaboration with its Advisory board comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

These think tanks included Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), National Defence University (NDU)'s Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) and Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

The dialogue will bring current and former officials and local and global policy experts under one roof to debate Pakistan's critical national security issues, and generate ideas shaping global society and the future of human civilization.

The security conference is a strategic forum envisioned as Pakistan's leading intellectual platform which will parallel existing renowned forums like the Munich Security Conference held every year in Germany and the US Aspen Dialogue on the national security among others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Conference while Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be guest of honor on the second day. Other Federal ministers as well as members of the academia and media will also participate.

At the event, the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division. The portal is the brian child of Dr. Moeed Yusuf, SAPM on NSD and is designed to bridge the traditional gap between public intellectuals and policy makers.

Many countries in the world have used strong think tank - government collaboration to effectively project their policies and build a positive image globally for their countries.

The NSD portal will allow national think tanks and universities working on national security to directly offer policy recommendations to the government and can be path breaking in this regard.

/395