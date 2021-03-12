UrduPoint.com
NSER Survey Formally Opens In Alipur Tahsil

Fri 12th March 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey under Ehsaas programme of the PTI government was formally opened at a ceremony in Ali Pur tahsil of district Muzaffargarh on Friday to expand the scope of the flagship social safety initiative by bringing more deserving families in the fold.

The ceremony was presided over by district head NSER Operations Sardar Khalil Ahmad Khan Sehar while assistant commissioner Mubeen Ahsan and PTI district president Malik Amir Arain were the special guests.

AC Mubeen Ahsan said that the surveyors were collecting statistics relating to every family to add more deserving families to enable them get assistance under Ehsaas programme.

He appealed the people to give correct information to the survey teams adding that a number of undeserving people had already been excluded from the list as per government's vision to make the financial assistance accessible only to poor deserving families.

Amir Arain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has allocated huge funds worth billions under Ehsaas programme and appealed the people particularly women to get themselves registered.

He said, Pakistan was taking strides in every field and would soon emerge as a self sufficient country with a strong economy.

A large number of people including PTI local leaders, workers, civil society representatives attended the ceremony.

