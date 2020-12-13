UrduPoint.com
NSER Survey Starts In Sanawan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

NSER survey starts in Sanawan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey under Benazir Income Support Programme has been started at Sanawan and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf MPA Niaz Hussain Gashkori inaugurated the survey on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, MPA welcomed the survey team and hoped that the survey will be conducted in a transparent manner.

He said that complaint cell will also be set-up at Sanwam to resolve the every type of complaints regarding survey quickly.

District Head Operation Khalil Ahmad Khan said that survey of four lac families has been completed in the district. He assured that the survey will be conducted in transparent way and at doorsteps.

He said that this survey is being conducted from the government free of cost and it has no fee and asked the people to inform them in case of any inconvenience regarding this survey.

