NSFC,PSF Call For Proposals To Initiate Joint Science Exchange Program

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) have called for proposals to initiate joint Scientific Exchange Program in those research priority areas that are aligned with the national strategies of both countries.

According to official sources, the call is open between 14.04.2022 and 16.06.2022 in which National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), has invited HEC Chartered Universities, Research Centers and Institutes to submit joint proposals for Scientific Exchange Program.

The PSF and NSFC are seeking proposals in the below priority areas including computer science, internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Biometrics, Big data and Virtual reality (VR)/Augmented reality (AR), Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, while in Information and communication (including 5G), Mechanical design and manufacturing (including Robotics, 3D printing, and Drones, Macro Governance and Policy, Climate Change and Mitigation and Water, food and Ecosystem Security.

Sharing the details of general guidelines for proposals submission, Chinese and Pakistani scientists should come to an agreement with each other using their own means of communications and jointly develop and complete their project proposal before submitting it to NSFC and PSF. NSFC and PSF do not match the collaborating partners.

As per details Chinese or Pakistani Collaborator /partner should necessarily be identified in each submitted Joint Proposal. Project proposal must provide detailed information on the objectives and justification of the year wise planned along with joint research work, the methodology to be followed, the composition of each research team and intended time schedule.

The prescribed Performa for Submission of Joint Research Projects should be duly filled and submitted by the Chinese scientists to NSFC and by the Pakistani scientists to PSF Proposals submitted individually from any side without a Chinese or Pakistani collaborator will not be processed further. Curricula vitae of both research teams should be attached.

The duration of the projects should not exceed two years, while purpose of visits under submitted proposals should be; Training of Scientists/Joint Exchange programme or to participate in Joint workshop/Seminar/Conference/Symposium. The call for proposals is open on 14.04.2022 and the deadline for submission is 16.06.2022.

The present call for proposals and required information for Chinese side about the application procedure are available in English and Chinese on NSFC website: www.nsfc.gov.cn.

The present call for proposals and application forms for the Pakistan side are available from PSF website at the address www.psf.gov.pk.

