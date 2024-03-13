NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

NUST School of Health Sciences (NSHS) organised Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness Seminar on Human Nutrition and Dietetics (HND) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) NUST School of Health Sciences (NSHS) organised Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness Seminar on Human Nutrition and Dietetics (HND) on Wednesday.

Principal NSHS, Dr. Rizwan Ashraf, Secretary National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Dr Abdul Ghaffar and Programme Coordinator NAEAC, Mr Abdullah attended the seminar.

The session began with a comprehensive briefing on the facilities, infrastructure and Research and Development initiatives at NUST and NSHS.

Dr Aamir Ijaz, senior faculty from NSHS, gave an overview of the HND Department and the newly introduced BS HND programme. Ensuing was a talk by Dr Abdul Ghaffar on “Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education.”

The Secretary NAEAC briefed the audience about the role and functioning of NAEAC, evaluation criteria of accreditation process (08 standards and 73 sub-standards) and impact of accreditation on quality improvement through the accreditation data of the last 14 years.

He explained the overall process of accreditation and its significance in maintaining the quality of education.

He underscored the importance of ensuring the quality of education and research facilities offered to students of Agriculture and allied fields, especially considering that many institutions are now offering degree programmes in these fields. The talk was followed by a question and answer session.

Principal NSHS thanked the honourable guests and assured to fulfill the accreditation requirements of NAEAC in compliance with the quality standards.

NUST School of Health Sciences (NSHS) is a constituent school of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). The school launched the BS Human Nutrition and Dietetics (HND) programme in February 2024. There are 50 students currently enrolled in the programme.