NSHS Holds Seminar On `Quality Assurance And Accreditation Awareness’
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM
NUST School of Health Sciences (NSHS) organised Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness Seminar on Human Nutrition and Dietetics (HND) on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) NUST School of Health Sciences (NSHS) organised Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness Seminar on Human Nutrition and Dietetics (HND) on Wednesday.
Principal NSHS, Dr. Rizwan Ashraf, Secretary National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Dr Abdul Ghaffar and Programme Coordinator NAEAC, Mr Abdullah attended the seminar.
The session began with a comprehensive briefing on the facilities, infrastructure and Research and Development initiatives at NUST and NSHS.
Dr Aamir Ijaz, senior faculty from NSHS, gave an overview of the HND Department and the newly introduced BS HND programme. Ensuing was a talk by Dr Abdul Ghaffar on “Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education.”
The Secretary NAEAC briefed the audience about the role and functioning of NAEAC, evaluation criteria of accreditation process (08 standards and 73 sub-standards) and impact of accreditation on quality improvement through the accreditation data of the last 14 years.
He explained the overall process of accreditation and its significance in maintaining the quality of education.
He underscored the importance of ensuring the quality of education and research facilities offered to students of Agriculture and allied fields, especially considering that many institutions are now offering degree programmes in these fields. The talk was followed by a question and answer session.
Principal NSHS thanked the honourable guests and assured to fulfill the accreditation requirements of NAEAC in compliance with the quality standards.
NUST School of Health Sciences (NSHS) is a constituent school of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). The school launched the BS Human Nutrition and Dietetics (HND) programme in February 2024. There are 50 students currently enrolled in the programme.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
PSX stays bearish, loses 753 more points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUML Professors remembered6 minutes ago
-
Rescue team provide help to DSP, two personnel in accident7 minutes ago
-
AIOU uploads merit lists of M Phil and PhD programs7 minutes ago
-
Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC7 minutes ago
-
Admin taking solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp7 minutes ago
-
DC conducts inspection of markets, imposes heavy fines on profiteers7 minutes ago
-
LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri7 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing on journalists' case7 minutes ago
-
Over 112,000 food hampers distributed among deserving families7 minutes ago
-
ICP nab 12 outlaws; drugs, weapons seized7 minutes ago
-
14 DSPs reshuffled in DI Khan division7 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Qasr-e-Behbood, reviews ongoing initiatives17 minutes ago