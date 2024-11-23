NSICT&R, first govt cancer hospital to offer modern facilities: health ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir announced that the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research (NSICT&R) will be Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital, offering cutting-edge facilities such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and endoscopy.

Chairing a meeting of the Health Advisory Committee at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Saturday, they promised the government would do everything to improving healthcare infrastructure.

Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) has been tasked with making the institute operational at the earliest. "A 12-month target has been set for the completion of the hospital's first phase. The Punjab government prioritizes every effort that improves public life," he said. He also noted that the hospital's expansion will proceed in phases with the installation of modern medical equipment.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the broader scope of the project, calling it "not just for Punjab but for all of Pakistan." He assured that no cancer patient would be denied treatment and described the institute as a state-of-the-art facility providing high-quality, modern medical care.

"This will be the first public sector cancer hospital of its kind, following the Chief Minister's strict directives for its swift completion," he added.

The meeting reviewed progress on the institute’s construction, updates to the hospital’s master plan, and the procurement of advanced medical machinery.A detailed plan for the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for cancer treatment was discussed. Emphasis was placed on establishing Punjab’s largest bone marrow transplant unit.Proposals were made to increase bed capacity in the Cancer Care Hospital. A hospice center for Level 4 cancer patients was recommended. Plans were outlined to appoint highly qualified cancer specialists. The hospital aims to become Asia’s most advanced cancer treatment center, offering comprehensive care under one roof. Prominent attendees included Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, and CEO of IDAP Captain (Retired) Shamir. Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, and other medical experts also participated.

Adviser on Health Major General (Retired) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kayani, Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Nadia Saqib, and other officials joined via video link.