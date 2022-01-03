NSM awarded additional 50 seats enhancement

PESHAWAR, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Northwest school of Medicine (NSM) has been awarded an additional 50 seats enhancement by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) after a thorough inspection of the Medical School and its affiliated Northwest Hospitals.

It is a matter of pride for the Northwest family that NSM scored 96.

8% and Northwest Hospitals scored 95.48% whereas the score needed for qualification was 80%, said a press release issued here on Monday.

This shows the high quality of education, provision of top quality patient care teaching, training and provision of top quality patient care, it added.

Northwest acknowledges and appreciates the hard work put in by all the staff and faculty in achieving this milestone.