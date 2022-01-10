NSP implementation to be ensured through clearly devised framework: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Sunday said the implementation of the country's first-ever National Security Policy would be ensured through a clearly devised framework for the state institutions.

Talking to a private news channel programme, Dr Moeed said there was a comprehensive implementation framework for the state institutions in the document of the Policy. "It's not a matter of a year rather of 50 years. Every successive government will ensure its implementation and accomplishment of the targets." The National Security Council (NSC) was the biggest forum where both the civil and military leaderships sit together and was mandated to ensure compliance of the Policy, he added.

The NSA said that the prime minister had clearly directed to ensure meeting of the NSC in every month.

Elaborating the NSP, Dr Moeed said the economic and human security was at the core of the Policy, adding, "Economic independence not possible sans meeting population needs within available resources." He said that there was probably no country in the world that had fully independent economy.

Responding to a query about Pakistan-India relations, he said the world had not taken notice of the Indian misadventures and crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that India has followed the police to undermine Pakistan.

Replying to another query, he said, Pakistan wanted to improve ties with India as higher connectivity will boost economy and alleviate poverty in the region.

Pakistan had to halt backdoor diplomatic contacts with India due to their non seriousness and extremist mindset.

He said our principal stance is India should care for Kashmiris on humanitarian grounds and revoke it's 5th August measures for resuming bilateral talks.

To a query about Afghan relation, he said Pakistan was just following its policy parameters and its security concerns.

He said international border with Afghanistan is internationally recognized but there were some localised issues.

Pakistan, he said had proposed to have a legal framework to regulate mobility along Pak-Afghan border through fencing.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had good relations with US and China.

The NSA said that Pakistan was open for cooperation and collaboration with US.

"That's why we are calling the regional and global nations to come and invest in Pakistan and benefit from it's regional connectivity," he added.