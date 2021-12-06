NSP to ensure human, economic security: NSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday said that national security policy (NSP), would ensure human and economic security besides peace in the region.

The national security policy has been prepared after consulting a large number of experts hailing from different segment of society and representatives of the provincial governments, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The policy would be presented before the parliamentary committee so that treasury and opposition benches could listen the briefing properly, he said.

The National Security policy would be forwarded to Cabinet for necessary approval, he added. Replying to a question about aims of the national security policy, he said it will ensure human and economic security as well as peace at home and abroad.

To another question about foreign policy, he said we are working on road connectivity so that middle East, Central Asian States and other countries could promote business activity with Pakistan.