NSPP holds policy dialogue on 'Internal Migration'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Speakers at the two-day policy dialogue on 'Internal Migration: Issues and Recommendation' have underlined the need for corrective measures to deal with the governance challenges posed by internal migration to the already strained economic and social resources of Pakistan.

The policy dialogue was organized by the Executive Development Institute of National school of Public Policy (EDI-NSPP) for capacity building of senior professionals from public and private sector.

Over 40 participants including academicians, civil servants, police officers and private sector representatives from across the country attended the session.

A team of eminent professionals conducted the course in which case studies of Urban Unit, Punjab and some foreign countries were presented by national and international experts. The participants discussed in detail the internal migration in context of gender, family and employment; impact of internal migration in context of Baluchistan & Sindh; social impact of internal migration from a law enforcement perspective; and lessons from Covid-19 and healthcare of migrants.

The speakers included Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin, Dr. Nasir Javaid, Mr. Victor Lutenco, Mr. Thomas Martin Ernst, Ms. Peppi Kivinemi-Siddiq, Dr. Fareeha Zafar, Dr. Raheela Saad, Arif Hassan, Rafiullah Kakar, National Highway & Motorway Police's IG Syed Kaleem Imam, Country Head International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ms. Mio Sato, and former IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir.

In his welcome address, the NSPP Rector Dr.

Ijaz Munir said that EDI mandate was to provide workable platform to public and private sectors to collaborate in finding out workable solutions to multifarious issues at hand.

Highlighting scope of the dialogue, he said magnitude of internal migration posed governance challenges for the already strained economic and social resources of Pakistan, asserting that considering these management issues, the EDI had designed this policy dialogue for developing an understanding of the issue, identifying solutions for policy formulation and implementation after detailed discussions involving the major stakeholders.

The course was officially introduced by the EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich, who underlined the challenges posed by Internal Migration in Pakistan and briefly elaborated the topics & issues to be discussed in the workshop.

He explained that EDI had tried to gather a group of eminent experts and practitioners to conduct a 360-degree input from eminent resource persons. He said an effort was made to have a relevant but diverse group of participants to enhance the value of the policy dialogue.

Towards the close, a panel discussion was also conducted to elicit policy recommendations, addressing issues related to internal migration. A report shall be compiled comprising issues raised and recommendations made by the speakers and participants for dissemination to relevant policy makers and stakeholders.

The two-day policy dialogue concluded with the vote of thanks from the EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich.