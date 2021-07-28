UrduPoint.com
NSPP Holds Policy Dialogue On 'internal Migration'

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

NSPP holds policy dialogue on 'internal migration'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Executive Development Institute of National school of Public Policy (EDI-NSPP) organized a two-day policy dialogue on 'Internal Migration: Issues and Recommendation' for capacity building of senior professionals from public and private sector.

Over 40 participants from across the country attended the session, including academicians, civil servants, police officers and private sector representatives, an NSPP press release said on Wednesday.

A team of eminent professionals were invited to conduct the course in which case studies of Urban Unit, Punjab and some foreign countries were presented by national and international experts.

The participants discussed in detail the internal migration in context of gender, family and employment; impact of internal migration in context of Baluchistan and Sindh; social impact of internal migration from a law enforcement perspective; and lessons from Covid-19 and healthcare of migrants.

NSPP Rector Dr Ijaz Munir, in his welcome remarks, said the EDI mandate was to provide a workable platform to public and private sectors to collaborate in finding out workable solutions to multifarious issues at hand.

Highlighting importance of the above mentioned topic, he said the magnitude of internal migration posed governance challenges for the already strained economic and social resources of Pakistan, asserting that considering the management issues, the EDI had designed the policy dialogue for developing an understanding of the issue, identifying solutions for policy formulation and implementation after detailed discussions involving the major stakeholders.

EDI Dean Ahmad Nazir Warraich underlined the challenges posed by internal migration in Pakistan, and briefly elaborated the topics and issues to be discussed in the workshop.

He explained that the EDI had tried to gather a group of eminent experts and practitioners to conduct a 360-degree input from eminent resource persons. An effort had been made to have a relevant but diverse group of participants to enhance the value of the policy dialogue.

Towards the close, a panel discussion was also conducted to elicit policy recommendations, addressing issues related to internal migration. A report shall be compiled comprising issues raised and recommendations made by the speakers and participants for dissemination to relevant policy makers and stakeholders.

Eminent speakers included Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin, Dr. Nasir Javaid, Mr. Victor Lutenco, Mr. Thomas Martin Ernst, Ms. Peppi Kivinemi-Siddiq, Dr. Fareeha Zafar, Dr. Raheela Saad, Arif Hassan, Rafiullah Kakar, National Highway & Motorway Police's IG Syed Kaleem Imam, Country Head (IOM) Ms. Mio Sato, former Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir.

