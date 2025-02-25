Open Menu

NSPP, PIPS Sign MoU To Foster Mutual Collaboration And Enhance Capacity Building

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:12 PM

NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building

The National School of Public Policy (NSPP), Lahore, and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building across Pakistan’s public sector and parliamentary institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The National School of Public Policy (NSPP), Lahore, and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building across Pakistan’s public sector and parliamentary institutions.

This strategic partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony held at the National School of Public Policy, Lahore, with Dr. Ijaz Munir, Rector of NSPP, and Asim Khan Goraya, Executive Director of PIPS, representing their respective institutions, according to a news release.

The MoU establishes a framework for joint efforts aimed at strengthening public governance, parliamentary research, and capacity-building initiatives.

Under this agreement, both institutions will collaborate in areas such as capacity building through customized training sessions, workshops, and refresher courses for parliamentarians, parliamentary staff, civil servants, and government officials.

They will also develop innovative learning modules focused on key governance and legislative topics. Additionally, the partnership will promote knowledge exchange by facilitating the participation of trainers, experts, and professionals in seminars and training events.

Collaborative research efforts will support mutual research initiatives and the joint preparation of research papers on shared areas of interest.

Furthermore, both institutions will organize educational events, including conferences, seminars, and workshops, on topics of mutual relevance.

This MoU reflects a shared commitment to promoting academic excellence and mutual learning.

The partnership emphasizes the importance of ethical conduct, confidentiality, and mutual respect, ensuring that both institutions adhere to data protection regulations and uphold the highest standards of integrity.

The agreement will remain in effect for an initial period of three years from the date of signing, with the potential for extension upon mutual consent.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward fostering a culture of shared learning and cooperation, ultimately contributing to the improvement of public service delivery and parliamentary excellence in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED11 ..

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD

42 seconds ago
 SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attra ..

SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments

16 minutes ago
 S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook ..

S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears

3 minutes ago
 Experts call for policy coherence, innovative fina ..

Experts call for policy coherence, innovative financing to attract investment in ..

3 minutes ago
 NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration ..

NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building

3 minutes ago
 teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to open on April 18

TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to open on April 18

31 minutes ago
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Times Higher Education par ..

31 minutes ago
 Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of get ..

Girl allegedly raped in Sargodha on pretext of getting her job abroad

31 minutes ago
 FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final app ..

FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final approval

45 minutes ago
 SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries ..

SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries for 2025

45 minutes ago
 Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripar ..

Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripartite initiative

46 minutes ago
 Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus ..

Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus to foster innovation in trave ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan