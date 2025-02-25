NSPP, PIPS Sign MoU To Foster Mutual Collaboration And Enhance Capacity Building
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The National School of Public Policy (NSPP), Lahore, and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building across Pakistan’s public sector and parliamentary institutions.
This strategic partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony held at the National School of Public Policy, Lahore, with Dr. Ijaz Munir, Rector of NSPP, and Asim Khan Goraya, Executive Director of PIPS, representing their respective institutions, according to a news release.
The MoU establishes a framework for joint efforts aimed at strengthening public governance, parliamentary research, and capacity-building initiatives.
Under this agreement, both institutions will collaborate in areas such as capacity building through customized training sessions, workshops, and refresher courses for parliamentarians, parliamentary staff, civil servants, and government officials.
They will also develop innovative learning modules focused on key governance and legislative topics. Additionally, the partnership will promote knowledge exchange by facilitating the participation of trainers, experts, and professionals in seminars and training events.
Collaborative research efforts will support mutual research initiatives and the joint preparation of research papers on shared areas of interest.
Furthermore, both institutions will organize educational events, including conferences, seminars, and workshops, on topics of mutual relevance.
This MoU reflects a shared commitment to promoting academic excellence and mutual learning.
The partnership emphasizes the importance of ethical conduct, confidentiality, and mutual respect, ensuring that both institutions adhere to data protection regulations and uphold the highest standards of integrity.
The agreement will remain in effect for an initial period of three years from the date of signing, with the potential for extension upon mutual consent.
This collaboration marks a significant step toward fostering a culture of shared learning and cooperation, ultimately contributing to the improvement of public service delivery and parliamentary excellence in Pakistan.
