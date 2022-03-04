UrduPoint.com

NSPP Rector Distributes Certificates Among Participants Of NMC,SMC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Rector Dr Ijaz Munir on Friday distributed certificates among 37 participants of the 115th National Management Course (NMC) and 30 officers of the 30th Senior Managerial Course (SMC) in a ceremony held here at the NSPP.

Addressing the ceremony, the rector said that the aim of the NMC was to brush up abilities of civil servants with the passage of time at the Federal and provincial levels to enable them to formulate and implement public policy for continuous improvement of the governance.

He said the course would enhance the participants' understanding of geo-political and geo-economic trends in an emerging multi-polar world besides identifying challenges and opportunities for the country.

Dr Ijaz Munir urged the officers to serve the masses in their respective fields and formulate the best and people-friendly policies for welfare of the people besides providing them relief.

He said:" As a civil servant, you should always strive for betterment of the society and development of the country and nation." He added that civil servants played a vital role for progress and prosperity of the country.

He congratulated the officers and hoped that the officers would render excellent servicesin their respective fields and formulate solid and sustainable policies for providingrelief to the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

