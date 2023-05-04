NSPP workshop on project management concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A two-day training workshop on 'Project Management' for the capacity building of public and private sector professionals concluded here on Thursday.

The training workshop was conducted by the Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) which was attended by participants from public, private and social sectors representing the Federal Government, Provincial Government of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The officers from the Military Land and Cantonments, Pakistan Software Export board, Civil Aviation Authority, WAPDA, Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company, Telecom Foundation, WWF, PIMSAT and Punjab University also attended the workshop.

Hassan Hameed, Dr. Kamran Shams, Dr. Ali Hussain Kazim, Mohsen islam Khan and Engr. Wajih Nadeem Qamar included the distinguished list of professional who imparted training to the participants.

The training workshop on Project Management was designed in consultation with the experts from the respective fields to impart up-to-date knowledge of the processes of Project Management from the initiation of a concept to its closure.

Dean EDI Ahmad Nazir Warraich inaugurated and closed the session on behalf of the Rector NSPP Dr. Ijas Munir. Highlighting the role of EDI NSPP in capacity building and professional development of all sectors, Ahmed Nazir Warraich said EDI is working for professional development of officers and executives of the public and private sectors by organizing multiple activities such as training, policy dialogues, talks, and webinars.

The Dean EDI stressed the need to provide such collaborative platforms that foster training and critical learning sessions. He expressed the hope that the workshop will contribute to the advancement of efficiency and continuous professional development.

During the training, speakers discussed various aspects of project management, including fundamental concepts and definitions, risk assessment and stakeholder engagement strategies, ensuring long-term project sustainability, comprehensive project planning and scheduling techniques, effective project execution methodologies, as well as contract administration and dispute resolution best practices.