ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The participants of the National school of Public Policy’s National Management Course visited Pakistan's diplomatic missions abroad in different countries and met with the envoys as part of their study tours.

The course participants also visited different organizations of the host countries related to different sectors like industries, climate change, and others.

A group of the course participants visited Pakistan's Embassy in France and met with Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

The participants were briefed on Pak-France relations besides having an exchange of views with the ambassador and the mission team. The focus of the study tour is to deliberate on the development and governance issues.

Another group of NSPP National Management Course participants visited Denmark where they were given a briefing at the State of Green - a public-private partnership between the Danish government and the country’s leading business associations serving as a one-stop-shop to more than 600 Danish businesses and academic institutions working for sustainable and a low-carbon society.

Ambassador Shoain Sarwar also hosted the participants at a lunch who also visited Danish Industries (DI).

A group of senior officials from the National Management Course, during their visit to Nepal engaged in an interactive session with Pema Gyamtsho, the Director General of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental learning institution serving the eight regional member countries of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region – Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar and Nepal.

Another batch of course participants visited Riyadh on their Foreign Study Tour. They interacted with Ambassador Ahmad Farooq and officers and exchanged views on Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan-Saudi relations.