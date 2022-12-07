UrduPoint.com

NSP's Implementation Needs Political Consensus Across Parties: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

NSP's implementation needs political consensus across parties: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said the implementation of the National Security Policy (NSP) needed political consensus across all parties.

Exchanging views with Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi he said political consensus was the only way forward to achieve the goals of NSP.

He said Pakistan had been facing the global climate change challenge as recent devastating floods had caused loss of lives and properties in various areas of the country.

He said in order to grapple with socioeconomic challenges, the national consensus was crucial to implement the NSP for achieving the goals of food security, water security, and prosperity of common people.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said Parliament was the only platform where political consensus could be developed.

He said the progress and development of the country were interlinked with the consensus between political leaders and political parties on national issues.

He further appreciated the cooperation extended by the NA speaker in this regard.

