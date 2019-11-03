UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NS's Medical Reports Indicating Improvement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:20 PM

NS's medical reports indicating improvement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Services Hospital here on Sunday indicated improvement of health.

According to the Medical board headed by Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmood Ayaz, more medical tests of Nawaz Sharif would be conducted on Monday to further analysis the medicines.

The blood pressure of Nawaz Sharif was under control and number of platelets was 40-thousand, however sugar level was told up than normal.

All medical reports of Nawaz were being shared to his personal physician Dr Adnan.

