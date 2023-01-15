UrduPoint.com

NSTP Launches Rising Starts Startup Competition For Minorities, Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :January 15 (Sunday) was the last day for the minorities and women having innovative business ideas to take part in the Rising stars Startup Competition by submitting a three-minute video.

The Rising Stars Startup Competition was launched by the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) in collaboration with U.S. Embassy Pakistan for minorities and women.

According to the NSTP, the programme will run for nine months where the participants will get a chance to network and get training from industry experts.

Draper University has been on-board as the knowledge partner of the programme and Pak Mission Society as the outreach partner.

The winner will be awarded the Rising Star Award of PKR 1,000,000 while the second and third winners will be given PKR 600,000 and PKR 400,000 respectively.

Other awards include those for the Best Female team, the Regional Winner and the all Special Recognition Award for the team with the most outstanding idea.

Women and ethnic or religious minorities aged 18 years and above having minimum qualification of Intermediate were eligible to three-minute video describing their business idea to Whatsapp number:0345-3351939.

The registration form to apply for the competition was available at the web link: http://forms.gle/hU3Jtv6YmtZeDsFW8.

The participants will become a part of the thriving ecosystem in Pakistan to learn and convert their ideas into business through working with international experts, mentors and trainers, get access to investors and win prizes.

