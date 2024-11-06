NSU, FUI collaborate on self-reliance in medical tech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A partnership between The National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) and Foundation University Islamabad has led to the fabrication and development of an indigenous uroflow meter that will undergo clinical trials in the coming months.

This collaborative effort toward self-reliance in healthcare technology by designing, developing, and fabricating indigenous biomedical equipment is unique in the country.

Several other products and equipment fabrication and development are in the pipeline under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of the National Skills University Islamabad, a well-renowned biomedical technologist, and Prof. Dr. Khalid Farouk, a clinical scientist from the Foundation University school of Health Sciences.

This collaboration, marked by the recent signing of a Letter of Understanding (LOU), has launched a bold initiative to design and fabricate essential urological equipment.

The first of these, a uroflow meter, has already completed the preliminary stages of development.

This device, which measures urine flow to diagnose urogenital issues, holds promise for early diagnosis and timely interventions in numerous urological conditions.

The LOU signing ceremony in the Foundation University Islamabad Campus symbolized an inspiring new chapter in Pakistan's biomedical equipment landscape.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of NSU, represented NSU with Maj. Gen. (R) Imran Fazl, Director of the Foundation University, School of Health Sciences, on behalf of Maj. Gen. Muhammad Kaleem Asif, Rector of Foundation University Islamabad.

The event was attended by an impressive roster of clinicians, primarily urologists from Pakistan. In this assembly of technical and clinical experts, one could sense a shared vision and palpable anticipation for the joint venture.

According to Prof. Dr. Mukhtar, this collaboration represents a historic step forward for Pakistan's healthcare sector. He emphasized the groundbreaking nature of the partnership, uniting the expertise of technology and clinical domains to benefit humanity directly.

Dr. Mukhtar, credited Prof. Dr. Khalid Farouk, Head of Urology at FUSH, and his team for their substantial contributions to the project.

The partnership brings together an impressive cadre of experts, including Abdul Kashif Janjua, leading the project from NSU's Department of Electrical Engineering Technology under the department head, Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad.

Together, this team reflects a synergy between scientific rigor and clinical insight that is rarely seen but urgently needed in country like Pakistan.