Open Menu

NSU Islamabad Bid Farewell To Female Graduates

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

NSU Islamabad bid farewell to female graduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) National Skills University (NSU) Friday hosted a special ceremony to bid farewell to its outgoing female students from various technology programs.

These students, who have excelled in their respective fields, were praised for their dedication and hard work.

 Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of NSU, highlighted the pivotal role of women in shaping the nation's future,describing daughters as blessings from Allah.

Speaking at the newly established Noo-E-Ilahi Garden, a dedicated and secure space for female students within the university premises, Prof. Mukhtar emphasised, "Daughters, like sons, are blessings from God, and as a fatherly figure, I am immensely proud to see daughters from across the country thriving in technology programs at the NSU. These young women are the nation's future and will play a vital role in the country's much-needed, technologically skilled workforce."

The Noo-E-Ilahi Garden, strategically situated in front of the girls' hostels, represents a landmark initiative in fostering inclusivity and creating a nurturing environment for female students.

The garden, with its lush greenery and serene atmosphere, is dedicated exclusively to the university's female students.

It is equipped with seating areas, study spots, and recreational facilities, encouraging them to connect and collaborate within a safe and serene setting.

The farewell ceremony, organised by junior students, was a vibrant affair filled with joy and camaraderie.

Zara Obaid, the hostel warden, commended the university administration for its forward-thinking approach.

"Having a specified, secure space solely for girls and female faculty members is a unique and empowering initiative. It reflects the administration's commitment to the well-being of its female students."

The farewell ceremony, organised by junior students, was a vibrant affair filled with joy and camaraderie.

The event reflected the university's emphasis on fostering a culture of respect, collaboration, and mutual appreciation.

Related Topics

Technology Young Women God Event From

Recent Stories

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

23 minutes ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

1 hour ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

2 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

2 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

3 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

3 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

3 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan