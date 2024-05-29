NSU joins European initiative ISATCOVE for vocational excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) has embarked on a unique journey of active engagement in the International Self-Assessment Tool for Centres of Vocational Excellence (ISATCOVE) initiative, a pioneering effort spearheaded by the European Training Foundation (ETF).

This initiative aimed to enhance technical and vocational education and training (TVET) globally by providing a comprehensive toolkit database, said a press release on Wednesday.

ISATCOVE, a pioneering digital platform, is crafted to aid vocational education and training (VET) providers in scrutinizing and refining their educational practices.

The university representatives underscored the need of dedication to vocational excellence and aspiration for perpetual improvement in education and training.

The NSU team, under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, convened for their second ISATCOVE meeting.

The session highlighted the university's strategic vision, with Prof. Dr. Mukhtar remarking, "ISATCOVE aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, responsive education that meets the needs of students and the broader community. By adopting this tool, NSU aims to improve training delivery and become a recognized leader in skills education excellence."

The webinar also featured profound insights from Team Leader Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad, whose expertise enriched the discussion.

His emphasis on a customized approach to ISATCOVE usage illustrated how VET centers could meticulously evaluate specific facets of their operations.

Equally pivotal was Ms Spogmai Shahab's contribution as NSU's Focal Person for ISATCOVE.

Her efforts are central to ensuring NSU leverages ISATCOVE's full potential, driving continuous improvement and excellence in vocational training programs.

ISATCOVE operates through a framework of 23 criteria: teaching and Learning, Partnership and Cooperation, and Governance and Funding.

This holistic approach enables VET providers and skills providers to conduct thorough analyses of their development, practices, progress, and goals.

It empowers centers to set developmental targets and fosters a culture of constant feedback and improvement. The tool can be utilized by individual VET providers or clusters of centers for comprehensive or selective self-assessments, allowing them to monitor progress over time.

Currently piloted within and beyond the European Union, ISATCOVE's reach is set to expand, inviting more centers to participate. These participants will receive support from coaches, ensuring they can fully harness the benefits of their self-assessments.

NSU's involvement in ISATCOVE is a significant milestone in its journey toward vocational excellence. This initiative not only positions the university as a leader in vocational training but also underscores its commitment to adapting and excelling in an ever-evolving educational landscape.

As NSU continues to integrate ISATCOVE into its practices, it anticipates substantial benefits, setting a commendable example for other institutions aiming to achieve similar heights in vocational education and training.