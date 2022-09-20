UrduPoint.com

NSU Marks Festive Celebrations On Start Of New Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The second batch of undergraduate students celebrated their admissions at the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) along with their parents and friends.

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan recognized the NSU in 2021 and allowed undergraduate classes.

Currently, the university is offering admissions in various technologies, including civil, electrical, mechanical, information engineering, and medical laboratory approved by the National Technology Council Pakistan, including mathematics.

Moreover, this year, the university has added BBA in management sciences, computer sciences in conjunction with information engineering technologies, and biotechnology with medical laboratory technology. All these programs are integrated and interdisciplinary.

In the briefing session, all departmental chairpersons briefed about their departments and informed students about their responsibilities to thrive in the highly competitive academic environments of the university.

Addressing students and their parents in the jam-packed NSU auditorium, the Vice Chancellor outlined the advantages of skills education in the contemporary world.

Moreover, he spelled out that the undergraduate educational program at the NSU is unique. Every graduating student must complete one skills certificate aligning with their field of specialization.

For example, undergraduate Electrical Engineering students can choose among four certificates: mobile phone manufacturing and repair, Solar PV System technology, and Domestic and Industrial electrician.

This will promote entrepreneurial spirit among graduates, and if they cannot find a job could be the job provided through establishing their businesses.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of the NSU, also disclosed the idea of "NSU student once NSU student forever." The alumni will have the option to get free education through micro-credentialing methodologies through NSU Online portal to be released in the coming few weeks.

Students were highly joyful to hear that they would be studying in a university that is UNESCO/UNEVOC center – a unique recognition by a Pakistani university.

