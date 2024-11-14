Open Menu

NSU Marks World Diabetes Day With Awareness Walk

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:29 PM

NSU marks World Diabetes Day with awareness walk

To celebrate World Diabetes Day, National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) on Thursday organized a public awareness walk, a collaborative effort that brought together faculty, staff and students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) To celebrate World Diabetes Day, National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) on Thursday organized a public awareness walk, a collaborative effort that brought together faculty, staff and students.

This unified initiative aimed to raise awareness about the escalating diabetes crisis in Pakistan, a disease that affects more than 33 million Pakistanis and ranks the country among the highest in diabetes prevalence worldwide.

Diabetes poses a significant health and economic burden on Pakistan, with risk factors including unhealthy diets, sedentary habits, genetic predispositions, and limited awareness regarding prevention and management.

The walk is part of the NSU’s broader initiative to teach and train youth in health awareness and proactive behaviors among students and the community, aligning with the university’s commitment to a holistic education that prioritizes academic and life skills.

Furthering its dedication to health advocacy, the NSU recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global healthcare leader Novo Nordisk. This collaboration has led to the launch of a nationwide program, Fit for Health, aimed at educating students across Pakistan’s Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) on diabetes prevention and promoting healthier lifestyles.

The program promises to expand NSU’s impact beyond its campus, embedding health consciousness into educational frameworks nationwide and offering hope for a healthier future.

“Proper education about infectious or non-infections diseases is key to prevention,” said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, NSU’s Vice Chancellor, at the event.

He added “Through initiatives like Fit for Health, we aim to empower our students to make informed health choices that can ripple out to impact their communities positively.”

Prof. Mukhtar also praised the efforts of the Chairman Department of Health Sciences Technology, Prof. Dr. Arif Nadeem Saqib and students' efforts to work on initiatives for healthy living.

Observing World Diabetes Day at NSU Islamabad shows a commitment to fostering healthier, more informed youth who can educate their families and loved ones about diabetes. We all know that diabetes at certain stages can be managed through non-pharmaceutical intervention.

The University’s dedication to preventive healthcare, lifestyle awareness and holistic education aligns with its mission to cultivate a proactive approach to health and wellness in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Education Event All Million

Recent Stories

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

5 minutes ago
 Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

5 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

5 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

7 minutes ago
 Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, ..

Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Joint initiatives bring positive change to margina ..

Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..

8 minutes ago
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 billion

8 minutes ago
 Peshawar district administration launches sports f ..

Peshawar district administration launches sports field development in rural area ..

8 minutes ago
 KU, Ice Breaker Foundation signs MoU to transform ..

KU, Ice Breaker Foundation signs MoU to transform two computer science classroom ..

8 minutes ago
 24 buildings sealed over violation of parking byla ..

24 buildings sealed over violation of parking bylaws

8 minutes ago
 PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool conferred ..

PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool conferred Global Diplomatic Award 2024

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan