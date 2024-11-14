NSU marks World Diabetes Day with awareness walk

To celebrate World Diabetes Day, National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) on Thursday organized a public awareness walk, a collaborative effort that brought together faculty, staff and students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) To celebrate World Diabetes Day, National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) on Thursday organized a public awareness walk, a collaborative effort that brought together faculty, staff and students.

This unified initiative aimed to raise awareness about the escalating diabetes crisis in Pakistan, a disease that affects more than 33 million Pakistanis and ranks the country among the highest in diabetes prevalence worldwide.

Diabetes poses a significant health and economic burden on Pakistan, with risk factors including unhealthy diets, sedentary habits, genetic predispositions, and limited awareness regarding prevention and management.

The walk is part of the NSU’s broader initiative to teach and train youth in health awareness and proactive behaviors among students and the community, aligning with the university’s commitment to a holistic education that prioritizes academic and life skills.

Furthering its dedication to health advocacy, the NSU recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global healthcare leader Novo Nordisk. This collaboration has led to the launch of a nationwide program, Fit for Health, aimed at educating students across Pakistan’s Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) on diabetes prevention and promoting healthier lifestyles.

The program promises to expand NSU’s impact beyond its campus, embedding health consciousness into educational frameworks nationwide and offering hope for a healthier future.

“Proper education about infectious or non-infections diseases is key to prevention,” said Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, NSU’s Vice Chancellor, at the event.

He added “Through initiatives like Fit for Health, we aim to empower our students to make informed health choices that can ripple out to impact their communities positively.”

Prof. Mukhtar also praised the efforts of the Chairman Department of Health Sciences Technology, Prof. Dr. Arif Nadeem Saqib and students' efforts to work on initiatives for healthy living.

Observing World Diabetes Day at NSU Islamabad shows a commitment to fostering healthier, more informed youth who can educate their families and loved ones about diabetes. We all know that diabetes at certain stages can be managed through non-pharmaceutical intervention.

The University’s dedication to preventive healthcare, lifestyle awareness and holistic education aligns with its mission to cultivate a proactive approach to health and wellness in Pakistan.