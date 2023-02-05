UrduPoint.com

NSU, NBF, And IBCC Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

NSU, NBF, and IBCC observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Speakers at an event organised to commemorate the "Kashmir Solidarity Day" said that the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris are illegal, inhuman, and an insult to humanity.

The event was jointly organized by the National Book Foundation (NBF), National Skills University Islamabad (NSU), and the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) on February 05 (Sunday).

To show solidarity with Kashmiris, several activities were organized at the premises of the NSU, including a book launching ceremony of the two books written by the most prominent scholar Dr. Maqsood Jafri.

The books 1) The Plight of Kashmir and 2) Kashmir Under Siege. The National Book Foundation Islamabad has published both of these books.

Moreover, a walk showing solidarity with Kashmiris suffering under Indian occupation and Book Fair having discounted rates on all books related to the Kashmir cause were part of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Dr. Masood Jafri, the author of dozens of books on Kashmir and Pakistan, highlighted the need to establish a Kashmir corner in every Pakistani embassy worldwide. This will be a tremendous diplomatic initiative garnishing support for the Kashmiris under siege since August 2019 due to the annulment of Article 370, which provides specific status to Kashmir.

The Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF), Dr.

Raja Mazhar Hameed, addressing the jam-packed auditorium of the National Skills University Islamabad, suggested a need for further highlighting the issue of Kashmir globally. His organization will make the utmost effort to support writing about the Kashmir cause and publishing them at national and international fora.

Vice Chancellor of the NSU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar discussed the geographical situation of Kashmir valley. He said the most beautiful region of the world continues to suffer from violence, injustice, and atrocities. The ultimate solution lies in United Nations Resolutions about Kashmir, he added.

The secretary and CEO of the IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah showed his support for activities related to invigorating awareness about Kashmir among youth studying in colleges across the country.

The program's audience participated in a graceful walk symbolizing unity with Kashmiris and culminating with ''Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan slogans'. The participant also join hands to show solemn support for Kashmiris suffering from illegal occupation.

Hundreds of NSU, NBF, and IBCC employees, representatives of the legal fraternity, students, and guests from Muzaffarabad and other far-flung areas participated in the unified Kashmir Solidarity Day Celebration at the NSU.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World United Nations Muzaffarabad Ghulam Ali February August Sunday 2019 Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

2 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

2 hours ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.