NSU, NBF, and IBCC observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Speakers at an event organised to commemorate the "Kashmir Solidarity Day" said that the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris are illegal, inhuman, and an insult to humanity.

The event was jointly organized by the National Book Foundation (NBF), National Skills University Islamabad (NSU), and the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) on February 05 (Sunday).

To show solidarity with Kashmiris, several activities were organized at the premises of the NSU, including a book launching ceremony of the two books written by the most prominent scholar Dr. Maqsood Jafri.

The books 1) The Plight of Kashmir and 2) Kashmir Under Siege. The National Book Foundation Islamabad has published both of these books.

Moreover, a walk showing solidarity with Kashmiris suffering under Indian occupation and Book Fair having discounted rates on all books related to the Kashmir cause were part of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Dr. Masood Jafri, the author of dozens of books on Kashmir and Pakistan, highlighted the need to establish a Kashmir corner in every Pakistani embassy worldwide. This will be a tremendous diplomatic initiative garnishing support for the Kashmiris under siege since August 2019 due to the annulment of Article 370, which provides specific status to Kashmir.

The Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF), Dr.

Raja Mazhar Hameed, addressing the jam-packed auditorium of the National Skills University Islamabad, suggested a need for further highlighting the issue of Kashmir globally. His organization will make the utmost effort to support writing about the Kashmir cause and publishing them at national and international fora.

Vice Chancellor of the NSU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar discussed the geographical situation of Kashmir valley. He said the most beautiful region of the world continues to suffer from violence, injustice, and atrocities. The ultimate solution lies in United Nations Resolutions about Kashmir, he added.

The secretary and CEO of the IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah showed his support for activities related to invigorating awareness about Kashmir among youth studying in colleges across the country.

The program's audience participated in a graceful walk symbolizing unity with Kashmiris and culminating with ''Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan slogans'. The participant also join hands to show solemn support for Kashmiris suffering from illegal occupation.

Hundreds of NSU, NBF, and IBCC employees, representatives of the legal fraternity, students, and guests from Muzaffarabad and other far-flung areas participated in the unified Kashmir Solidarity Day Celebration at the NSU.