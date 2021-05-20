NSU partners with Canadian College for launching sixteen week course on infection prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad enters in partnership with the Bay River College, Calgary, Canada, for launching sixteen weeks certificate course on Infection Prevention and Control.

This online course is endorsed and accredited by Infection Prevention and Control Canada that empowers healthcare professionals to exercise best practices for saving the lives of medical and paramedical staff, including their patients, while serving in hospitals during highly infectious pandemics like COVID-19.

During a meeting among the Vice Chancellor, National Skills University Islamabad, President Bay Rive College Mr. Arshad Mahmood, and NAVTTC Director General (DG) Naeem Siddiqui, formalities for launching this course were finalized.

According to the President Bay River College, Calgary, Canada, National Skills University Islamabad will be the focal point for delivering this course and enrollment of students in the East Mediterranean Region (EMRO) and across the country in Pakistan.

The NAVTTC will be the coordinating body for providing support in course delivery and further refinement.

Prof. Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University, thanked President of the Bay River College for waiving the first batch fee.

As such there will be no tuition fee for the first batch except a nominal registration charges by the NSU.

This course will be delivered online by Canadian experts, followed by examinations/assessments. Clinicians and paramedical staff will be given priority for admission.

Participants will get a joint certificate from the Bay River College and National Skills University. This certificate will have global recognition and be endorsed by Infection Prevention Control Canada.

Naeem Siddiqui, DG NAVTTC, disclosed that his organization would endorse such initiatives and support collaborations besides assisting with all logistic and national requirements.