NSU to celebrate World Youth Skills Day-2020 on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad is celebrating the World Youth Skills Day-2020 on Wednesday to inspire and educate youth about the importance of skills education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and International Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (UNEVOC) has also highlighted this activity from Pakistan on their website which added in its importance.

The day is being observed since 2014 to inspire and educate youth about the importance of skills education with a theme. This year's theme of the World Youth Skills Day is "Skills for a Resilient Youth".

Observance of this day mainly focuses on activities that motivate young people towards learning skills and acquiring excellence with time; educating youth about future challenges and awareness as well as their readiness to work in highly competitive workplaces; training youth about survival skills during and post-COVID-19 era and creating awareness among the youth for their training in jobs of the next decade.

The NSU, the first public sector university among the Federal higher education institutes dedicated to imparting skills-based education, has chalked out an elaborate programme for Pakistani youth on the World Youth Skills Day.

The world-renowned Pakistan scholars will deliver their lectures related to creating skills education relevant opportunities for the youth.

Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Prof.

Dr. Atta -ur- Rahman, in his inaugural keynote address, will highlight the importance of Creative Skills in Developing a Knowledge Economy.

This will follow with another keynote address by Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi, Rector, University of Central Asia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan. He is considered as an architect of skills-oriented education and will talk about the Educational Pathways to Success.

Aligning with the vision of NSU harnessing skills-oriented talent within the country and expatriate Pakistani consultant, Ms. Farida Ansari serving the Talent & Engagement GBS- IBM Canada will share her views about Embracing the Future – Skills Development Strategies for the Next Generation Workforce.

Newly incoming Chairperson National Technology Council, Eng. Imtiaz H. Gilani and Dr. Nasir Khan from the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will share their views about the Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) initiative of the government.

According to the NSU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, World Youth Skills Day observance also includes skills education-oriented activities like short documentary competitions, digital photography highlighting artisans of the country, speeches, and essay writing competitions. First, second, and third positions entries will receive monetary awards besides certificates.

According to the university administration, this day will be celebrated annually as it aligns with the mandate and vision of the National Skills University.