UrduPoint.com

NSU Vice Chancellor Praises PFOWA Philanthropy In Education Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NSU Vice Chancellor praises PFOWA philanthropy in education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A five-member team under the leadership of Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad, Prof. Dr Muhammad Mukhtar participated in the scholarship distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Foreign Office Women's Association (PFOWA) on Tuesday.

In the ceremony, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Dr Asad Majeed Khan distributed PFOWA scholarship cheques among meritorious students.

The programme supports sons and daughters of employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in grades 1-15. Other initiatives of the PFOWA are in supporting healthcare programs, including widows' welfare.

Addressing scholarship winners and their parents, the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan stressed the need for learning employable skills.

He said there was a need for academic institutions in the country to train youth with quality education relevant to the job market. "Globalization and the mobility of talents urge skills and technology education to be highly competitive," Majeed underlined.

The NSU Vice Chancellor discussed his university's unique educational initiatives in his keynote address.

He particularly emphasised engaging industry leaders in the advisory council who regularly advise the university in designing and developing curricula based on market demands.

Prof. Mukhtar stated that the Pakistani youth was smart and innovative. "You show them a stair, and they climb on the top." Quoting an example of mobile repairing technicians graduating from his university successfully, he said they were engaged in mobile marketing by employing e-commerce methodologies. "29.5 million Not in Education, Employment and Training (NEET) in Pakistan is a treasure trove for Pakistani academia," he added.

Members of the NSU team, including Dr Sarwat Naz Mirza, Registrar of the University, Dr Madiha Khalid, and Zara Obaid, also briefed students about various skills programs offered by the National Skills University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Foreign Office Technology Education Mobile Job Women Market From Industry Top Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.