NSU Vice Chancellor praises PFOWA philanthropy in education sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A five-member team under the leadership of Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad, Prof. Dr Muhammad Mukhtar participated in the scholarship distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Foreign Office Women's Association (PFOWA) on Tuesday.

In the ceremony, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Dr Asad Majeed Khan distributed PFOWA scholarship cheques among meritorious students.

The programme supports sons and daughters of employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in grades 1-15. Other initiatives of the PFOWA are in supporting healthcare programs, including widows' welfare.

Addressing scholarship winners and their parents, the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan stressed the need for learning employable skills.

He said there was a need for academic institutions in the country to train youth with quality education relevant to the job market. "Globalization and the mobility of talents urge skills and technology education to be highly competitive," Majeed underlined.

The NSU Vice Chancellor discussed his university's unique educational initiatives in his keynote address.

He particularly emphasised engaging industry leaders in the advisory council who regularly advise the university in designing and developing curricula based on market demands.

Prof. Mukhtar stated that the Pakistani youth was smart and innovative. "You show them a stair, and they climb on the top." Quoting an example of mobile repairing technicians graduating from his university successfully, he said they were engaged in mobile marketing by employing e-commerce methodologies. "29.5 million Not in Education, Employment and Training (NEET) in Pakistan is a treasure trove for Pakistani academia," he added.

Members of the NSU team, including Dr Sarwat Naz Mirza, Registrar of the University, Dr Madiha Khalid, and Zara Obaid, also briefed students about various skills programs offered by the National Skills University.