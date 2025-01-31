NSU welcomes APSUP President South Punjab Chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) extended a warm welcome to Mr. Asim Nazir Ahmad, the newly appointed President (South Punjab Chapter) of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP).

The ceremony at NSU's main campus underscored the growing synergy between public and private sector institutions in Pakistan's evolving higher education landscape.

Mr. Ahmad, who also serves as Chairman of the board of Governors at the Institute of Southern Punjab (recently elevated to university status), was greeted with a bouquet upon arrival.

The event marked his induction into APSUP's leadership and an opportunity to reaffirm the collective commitment to enhancing educational standards across the region.

In his address, he emphasized that ensuring quality education is a shared responsibility of public and private sector institutions.

APSUP's South Punjab Chapter, under Mr. Ahmad's leadership, envisions a thriving ecosystem of private universities distinguished by academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact. The organization aims to establish institutions that are academically rigorous and responsive to the job market's evolving demands.

By fostering strategic partnerships, advancing research, and promoting continuous institutional improvement, APSUP aspires to position private universities as essential contributors to national development.

Mr. Ahmad, sharing his vision and commitment, mentioned that graduates from these institutions must emerge as ethical leaders and critical thinkers poised to drive positive change in Pakistan and beyond.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a Letter of Understanding (LOU) between NSU Islamabad and the Institute of Southern Punjab, symbolizing a commitment to advancing skills education in the South Punjab region aligning with the vision of the Government of Punjab.

This collaboration seeks to foster technical training programs aligned with labor market needs while facilitating international partnerships for academic and vocational initiatives.

The agreement reflects a growing recognition of the importance of skill-based education in addressing unemployment and economic challenges.

Several distinguished figures participated in the ceremony, including Mr. Almass Ayoub Sabir, Founding Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Institute of Southern Punjab, and Mr. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Secretary of the Colleges and Higher Education Department from Balochistan. Both dignitaries lauded the initiative, acknowledging its potential to enhance the quality and relevance of higher education in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of NSU Islamabad who has accepted the position of Rector of the Institute of Southern Punjab, hailed the partnership as a pioneering collaboration model between public and private institutions.

He stressed that such alliances will be instrumental in reshaping Pakistan's academic landscape, creating new opportunities for students and faculty alike.

As Pakistan navigates the complexities of an increasingly competitive global education sector, initiatives like this exemplify the power of cross-sector cooperation. By bridging the public and private education gap, stakeholders are laying the groundwork for a more dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready academic ecosystem.