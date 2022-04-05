NSU welcomes climate change education experts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A group of 45 science teachers has visited the National Skills University Islamabad to attend a workshop on climate change on Tuesday.

The workshop was organized by the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF), Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO, and Sukkur IBA University, said a news release.

The group of science teachers included resource persons of the training workshop on climate change education through inquiry-based science education (IBSE).

According to the Vice Chancellor National Skills University Islamabad, climate change workshop was a timely initiative as the country's population had crossed the mark of 210 million.

Persistent increase in population adversely affected the overall weather due to heat waves, melting of glaciers, floods, and droughts, he added.

It was also disclosed that National Skills University Islamabad had embarked on a climate change educational initiative through its green youth program.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, stressed on preventing the deforestation for new colonies and houses.

According to him, plants had an immense relationship to healthy life and stability of the environment.