NSUK, Nishtar Medical University Collaborate To Enhance Healthcare Standards
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Nishtarian Society UK (NSUK), in collaboration with Nishtar Medical University (NMU), announced on Wednesday a new community initiative to introduce and establish a General Practice Faculty at the NMU, based on the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) UK standards.
The project aims to improve healthcare delivery in Multan and across the region.
Dr. Durr-e-Shahwar Shahid, an executive board member of NSUK and a member of the Local Medical Council (LMC) and MRCGP UK, is leading this initiative. Ms. Shahwar is collaborating with NMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani to enhance healthcare services in the region.
A seminar was held at the Mustafa Kamal Pasha Lecture Theatre Hall, where Dr. Durre Shahwar, Dr. Shahid Sahu, and Dr. Arham Sahu delivered presentations. They highlighted the need for introducing General Practice in Pakistan, improving healthcare standards, challenges of immigration for medical professionals, and career pathways for those seeking training in General Practice.
The seminar was participated by a large number of healthcare professionals, who actively engaged in a lively question-and-answer session. Key speakers at the event included Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Zubair, Prof. Dr. Zahra Nazish, Prof. Dr. Khalid Chishti, Dr. Imran Qaiser, and Momina Qasim, who shared their insights on the topic.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, who was the chief guest, also planted a tree as a gesture of environmental commitment and presented shields to the key speakers. Prof. Dr. Kashif Chishti, Dean of the Children’s Hospital Multan, and other prominent figures attended the event.
The collaboration between NSUK and NMU would bridge gaps in healthcare and introduce international best practices in family medicine, creating better opportunities for healthcare professionals and improving patient care.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intercollegiate female tug-of-war competition held2 minutes ago
-
Federal ombudsman reiterates commitment to protect rights of children2 minutes ago
-
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases8 minutes ago
-
ATM cards fraud accused arrested in Layyah11 minutes ago
-
Shahid Iqbal, Aleem Shahab appointed in EC KP in BPS 2012 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in areas of city12 minutes ago
-
Child killed by tractor in Swabi12 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on KP feeders notified12 minutes ago
-
Int'l Children Day celebrated at Zamung Kor D.I. Khan Campus12 minutes ago
-
PA speaker chairs meeting of standing committee on law reforms12 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,424 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
RWMC Anti-Dengue/Smog drive underway22 minutes ago