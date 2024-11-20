Open Menu

NSUK, Nishtar Medical University Collaborate To Enhance Healthcare Standards

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

NSUK, Nishtar Medical University collaborate to enhance healthcare standards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Nishtarian Society UK (NSUK), in collaboration with Nishtar Medical University (NMU), announced on Wednesday a new community initiative to introduce and establish a General Practice Faculty at the NMU, based on the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) UK standards.

The project aims to improve healthcare delivery in Multan and across the region.

Dr. Durr-e-Shahwar Shahid, an executive board member of NSUK and a member of the Local Medical Council (LMC) and MRCGP UK, is leading this initiative. Ms. Shahwar is collaborating with NMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani to enhance healthcare services in the region.

A seminar was held at the Mustafa Kamal Pasha Lecture Theatre Hall, where Dr. Durre Shahwar, Dr. Shahid Sahu, and Dr. Arham Sahu delivered presentations. They highlighted the need for introducing General Practice in Pakistan, improving healthcare standards, challenges of immigration for medical professionals, and career pathways for those seeking training in General Practice.

The seminar was participated by a large number of healthcare professionals, who actively engaged in a lively question-and-answer session. Key speakers at the event included Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Zubair, Prof. Dr. Zahra Nazish, Prof. Dr. Khalid Chishti, Dr. Imran Qaiser, and Momina Qasim, who shared their insights on the topic.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, who was the chief guest, also planted a tree as a gesture of environmental commitment and presented shields to the key speakers. Prof. Dr. Kashif Chishti, Dean of the Children’s Hospital Multan, and other prominent figures attended the event.

The collaboration between NSUK and NMU would bridge gaps in healthcare and introduce international best practices in family medicine, creating better opportunities for healthcare professionals and improving patient care.

