NTC Chairperson assures APTMA of rationalization of tariff on industry inputs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :National Tariff Commission Chairperson Robina Ather on Saturday assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab of rationalization of tariff on all industry inputs.

Talking to APTMA Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir during her visit to the Association office here, she said the government had assigned NTC the task of rationalizing tariff in consultation with all stakeholders. The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was already working on it, she added.

She said she had visited the APTMA Punjab to consult the industry on the subject.

APTMA Punjab Chairman made a detailed presentation on the occasion and pointed out that APTMA had drafted an integrated export-oriented scheme covering the whole value-added chain. The proposed scheme, he said, provided integration of all existing schemes and extends the coverage to the whole value-added chain with free mobility of inputs, intermediary and output goods from one licensee to another licensee and simultaneously protecting the government revenue through a foolproof mechanism and a fully automated system. The same may now be considered and approved by the Ministry of Commerce and FBR, he asserted.

He proposed to abolish Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) and reduce customs duty on import of Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF). He asked for exempting the import of cotton from all duties and taxes throughout the year.

The NTC may determine realistic levels of effective tariff protection for the entire textile value-added chain, he said.

According to him, all inputs required for the export industry should be zero-rated.

Protection to the local industry may be considered and extended through tariff rate quota, he suggested.

The APTMA Punjab chairman urged to amend section 51 of the Anti-Dumping Duties Act, 2019 through Finance Act- 2019 regarding levy of anti-dumping duty on import of inputs under export-oriented schemes may be withdrawn. He has sought withdrawal of customs duties and taxes on import of chemicals, hydrogen peroxide (HP) and other inputs used in the textile industry. He said separate customs sub-classification as per international HS code should be applied to raw materials required to produce high value-added and sophisticated textile products and a long term tariff policy should be announced to develop man-made fibre industry in the country with an adequately rationalized duty and tariff structure for inputs and outputs considering the levels of protection. Bashir stressed on the implementation of Textile Policy immediately.

The visiting Chairperson NTC assured him of considering the demands andproposals of APTMA in order to facilitate the textile industry through tariffrationalization.