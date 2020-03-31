(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) extending help to civil administration in establishing quarantine centers by providing ICT services in different parts of the country.

NTC staff is fully equipped to provide best possible ICT services to hospitals and places where isolation and quarantine centers have been established, said a press release.

The staff working 24 hours and standing shoulder to shoulder with paramedic staff who are fighting on front line against corona pandemic.