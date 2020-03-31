UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTC Extending Help To Civil Administration In Establishing Quarantine Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:39 PM

NTC extending help to civil administration in establishing quarantine centers

National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) extending help to civil administration in establishing quarantine centers by providing ICT services in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) extending help to civil administration in establishing quarantine centers by providing ICT services in different parts of the country.

NTC staff is fully equipped to provide best possible ICT services to hospitals and places where isolation and quarantine centers have been established, said a press release.

The staff working 24 hours and standing shoulder to shoulder with paramedic staff who are fighting on front line against corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Best

Recent Stories

Shaniera wasim shares quarantine life-photo with f ..

3 minutes ago

19 dead in southwest China forest fire

11 minutes ago

HEC, WB invited research proposals to address COVI ..

3 seconds ago

ENOC Group urges customers to use ENOCPay App acro ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Urges All Afghan Parties to Effect A Lasting C ..

17 minutes ago

43% of Pakistanis say they have not taken any prec ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.