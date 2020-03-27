UrduPoint.com
NTC Helping Civil Admin In Establishing Quarantine Centers

Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:29 PM

NTC helping civil admin in establishing quarantine centers

National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) helping civil administration in establishing quarantine by providing ICT services in different parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) helping civil administration in establishing quarantine by providing ICT services in different parts of Pakistan.

NTC staff is fully equipped to provide best possible ICT services to hospitals and places where isolation and quarantine centers have been established.

NTC staff working day and night to keep these services alive 24/7 and standing shoulder to shoulder with paramedic staff who are fighting on front line against corona pandemic.

