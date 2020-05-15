NTC management board approves budget estimates for FY 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) management board on Friday approved the budget estimates for Financial Year 2020-21, grant of ad-hoc relief allowance-2019 to its employees.

The 100th NTC management board was chaired by Federal Secretary of Ministry of IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui while board members including, Additional Secretary Finance Dr. Arshad Mehmood, Chief Executive Officer, NITB Shabahat Ali Shah and Managing Director NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan along with NTC management were also present.

The board also increased the pension of NTC pensioners, said a press release.

Furthermore, the board also reviewed the progress on decisions taken in last board meetings.

The Board appreciated the efforts of Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan for preparation of annual budget estimates for FY 2020-21 well before time for approval of the Federal government. Probably, NTC was one of the few government Organizations which has approved its Annual Budget well before the time.