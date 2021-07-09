UrduPoint.com
NTC MD Visits PSCA For PEHL-911 Establishment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:53 PM

NTC MD visits PSCA for PEHL-911 establishment

A delegation led by Managing Director of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Miraj Gul on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters here on Friday

A delegation led by Managing Director of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Miraj Gul on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters here on Friday.

The purpose of the visit was to seek the authority's guidance for the establishment of Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHL-911) as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that one central emergency helpline 911 was being established in the country to deal with emergency situations.

Chief Operating Officer PSCA DIG Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about the authority besides dealing 15 operations, police dispatch unit, media monitoring center, and the PSCA cam-surveillance operations.

He said the police response time in the province had significantly improved due to systematic work in PUCAR-15. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority and National Communication Corporation would work together for "PEHL-911" to make it a success, he added.

On the occasion, MD NTC Miraj Gul said: "We are learning from the authority's experiences for the establishment of (PEHL-911) Punjab Center". He added that the PEHL- 911 initiative was being made more effective with anactive and able support of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

