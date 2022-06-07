NTC officials visit BBS university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The accreditation and inspection committee of the National Technology Council (NTC), Islamabad on Tuesday visited Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur and accredited four-year undergraduate programmes.

According to a press release, BSc in Civil Engineering Technology (CET), Mechanical Engineering Technology (MET), Electrical Engineering Technology (EET), and Electronics Engineering Technology with intake batch 2018 were accredited.

The NTC team appreciated the administration of the university on establishment of well equipped laboratories as well as providing and promoting quality technical education in Sindh.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh congratulated the students, faculty and officials on accreditation of BSc programs. Dr Shaikh further said that the university was the first technical university in the province which provided quality technical education.