UrduPoint.com

NTC Officials Visit BBS University

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

NTC officials visit BBS university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The accreditation and inspection committee of the National Technology Council (NTC), Islamabad on Tuesday visited Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur and accredited four-year undergraduate programmes.

According to a press release, BSc in Civil Engineering Technology (CET), Mechanical Engineering Technology (MET), Electrical Engineering Technology (EET), and Electronics Engineering Technology with intake batch 2018 were accredited.

The NTC team appreciated the administration of the university on establishment of well equipped laboratories as well as providing and promoting quality technical education in Sindh.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh congratulated the students, faculty and officials on accreditation of BSc programs. Dr Shaikh further said that the university was the first technical university in the province which provided quality technical education.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Khairpur 2018

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

1 hour ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

1 hour ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.