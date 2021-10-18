UrduPoint.com

NTC Organizes 'Seerah Of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)' Zoom Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:46 PM

The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) on Monday organized a "Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Zoom Conference" and Ustad Tafseer Prof. Dr. Shaykh Muhammad Yaqoob Al-Dahlawi, Teacher of Masjid Nabwi, Madina Munawara delivered a special lecture live through Madina Manawra, on 'Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)'

The NTC management, under the supervision of Managing Director (MD NTC) Miraj Gul, organized a Zoom conference at NTC Headquarter, said a news release.

Participants from different cities had also participated in the conference through Zoom.

This is a special month of blessings and happiness when Allah Almighty sent Hazrat Muhammad Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Aalehi Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen on the earth.

The special ceremony was organized in the light of special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW), the Prime Minister Imran Khan had been pleased to desire that Eid Milad-Un- Nabi (SAW) shall be celebrated throughout Pakistan in a befitting manner.

Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day asked the entire nation including the media and minorities to fully participate in Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

